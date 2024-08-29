Barclays Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $32.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.68 on Thursday. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HP by 1,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

