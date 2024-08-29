Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $51.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

