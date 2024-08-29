Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of BBWI opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

