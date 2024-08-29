Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 7,247.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.