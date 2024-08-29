Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $102.65 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 574160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $208,083,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

