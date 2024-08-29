BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Brian Jacobs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at $508,156.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BILL stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 201.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 602.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at $3,440,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in BILL by 166.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

