BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Brian Jacobs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at $508,156.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BILL Trading Up 5.5 %
BILL stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.