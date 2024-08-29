Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.20.

View Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.9 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $328.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $406.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.94 and its 200 day moving average is $307.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.