BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.