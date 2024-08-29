Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.64 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00007715 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $74.64 million and approximately $215,466.40 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,293.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.80 or 0.00545327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.54484085 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $181,939.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.