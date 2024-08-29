Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $86.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

SQ stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Block by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

