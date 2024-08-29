Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $86.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE SQ opened at $64.67 on Monday. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Block by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Block by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

