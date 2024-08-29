BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The company has a market cap of $859.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

