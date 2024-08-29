Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Insider Paulo Pisano Sells 100 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded down $15.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,882.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,320. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,796.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3,693.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Booking by 19.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $40,237,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $3,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.