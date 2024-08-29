Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Boralex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.82. 6,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,388. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.34. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.44.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

