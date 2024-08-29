BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.640-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.64-1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

