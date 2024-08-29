Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $39.73

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BROS opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
