Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $39.73

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 624,116 shares of company stock valued at $19,730,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.8 %

BROS opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

