Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Target Price at $44.09

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 24,432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,176,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $63,334,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.