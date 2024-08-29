Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $44.40

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

