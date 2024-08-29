Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $24.86

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $2,670,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 154,708 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.