Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $41.88

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.