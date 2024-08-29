Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$39.91

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TSE:KEY opened at C$39.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.20. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

