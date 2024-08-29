Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $55.67

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.3 %

LVS opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

