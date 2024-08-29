Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Target Price at $45.83

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ON
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ON Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of ONON stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.