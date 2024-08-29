Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Target Price at $45.83

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Get ON alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.