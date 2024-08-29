Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $4.58

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 341,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 161,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,611,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,966 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $367.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

