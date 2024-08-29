Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $373.11

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $356.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.21. Stryker has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

