Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $27.63

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 169.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

