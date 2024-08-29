Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Bruker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

