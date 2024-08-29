Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

