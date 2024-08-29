Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 291,465 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $126,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 92,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

