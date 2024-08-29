Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

