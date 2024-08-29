Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPB opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 38.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 18.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

