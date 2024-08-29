Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

