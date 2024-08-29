Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.