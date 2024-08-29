Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $463.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

