Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 429.66% from the company’s current price.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDIO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 34,911.87% and a negative return on equity of 415.33%. On average, analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

