CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) PT Raised to $4.50

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareCloud stock. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.21% of CareCloud worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

