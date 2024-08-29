CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDNA. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in CareDx by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 106,660 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $13,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after buying an additional 180,334 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

