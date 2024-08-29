Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CGBDL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

