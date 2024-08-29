CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

