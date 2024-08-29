CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGON. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

CG Oncology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $806,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

