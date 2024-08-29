Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

CHWY stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $13,610,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

