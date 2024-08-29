Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.18.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

