Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

