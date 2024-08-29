Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cimpress Price Performance

Cimpress stock opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,602. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

