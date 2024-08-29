Citigroup Lowers Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $22.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 191.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

BMEA stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.52.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

