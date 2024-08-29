Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $5.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

