Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CON) Quiet Period Set To End on September 3rd

Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 3rd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $528,750,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

CON stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

