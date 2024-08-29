Contrasting Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royale Energy and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.31 -$1.83 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $200.32 million 0.28 -$3.05 million ($4.46) -0.77

Royale Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Royale Energy and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Battalion Oil has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 443.86%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil -27.77% -70.13% -9.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royale Energy beats Battalion Oil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

