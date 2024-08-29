Contrasting Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF)

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marui Group and Credit Saison, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Saison 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 10.45% 9.69% 2.39% Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marui Group and Credit Saison’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.63 billion 2.00 $170.20 million $1.79 17.49 Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.14

Marui Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Saison. Credit Saison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marui Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Credit Saison pays an annual dividend of C$23.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 120.2%. Marui Group pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credit Saison pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credit Saison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Marui Group beats Credit Saison on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

