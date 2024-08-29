Contrasting Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Solitron Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Solitron Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 0 0 N/A Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Solitron Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.76 million 16.85 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.39 Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A $0.32 56.36

Solitron Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solitron Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solitron Devices beats Transphorm on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm



Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Solitron Devices



Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also provides joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, satellites, and space applications, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

